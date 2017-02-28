FG Commissions ‘Falcon Eye’ To Tackle Illegalities On Nigerian Waterways

The Federal Government has commissioned the operation Falcon Eye, Eastern Regional Control Centre in Cross Rivers state, for an over the horizon maritime surveillance from defection to intervention.

This, according to the government, is in continuation of its fight to reduce the rate of illegalities on Nigeria’s waters.

The Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, reiterated this objective, while officially commissioning the environment protection infrastructure.

Also present were other security chiefs as well as the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

In 2016, the Nigerian Navy also embarked on a sea exercise, named ‘Exercise Eagle Eye’, which is aimed at assessing its operational capacity in the fight against internal and external aggression along Nigerian waterways.

Shortly after kick-off, the force recorded some success as it arrested five suspected oil thieves during their regular sea exercise.

They also destroyed four illegal refineries set up at Ijawkiri in Rivers state during the operation.