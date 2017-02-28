FG Embarks On Infrastructure Development In Universities

The Federal Government has embarked on infrastructure development in Nigerian universities and has begun by handing over newly renovated hostels and other projects to the University of Port Harcourt.

This follows its ASUU agreement of 2009 with the objective of revitalising public universities to meet both national and international standards.

Flagging off the renovated hostels, faculty and laboratory buildings, staff offices and other infrastructure to the university, was the Chairman of the Implementation Monitoring Committee on Needs Assessment Intervention Fund, Professor Kimse Okoko.

The renovation of infrastructure in the university according to him, was the first in thirty years.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Proffessor Ndowa Lale, who was also present, said achieving better accommodation facilities was indeed vital.

Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, Implementation Monitoring Committee, principal officers of the University were equally present.

On the other hand, some staff and students have commended the development, believing that it is a signal of the improvement of the fortunes of the nation’s tertiary institutions.