Kim Jong-Nam Death: Two Women To Face Murder Charges

Malaysia’s Attorney General, Mohammed Apandi Ali, says two women implicated in the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader are to be charged with murder on Wednesday.

The women, from Indonesia and Vietnam, allegedly smeared a deadly chemical over Kim Jong-Nam’s face at a Malaysian airport earlier this month.

The women, however say they thought they were taking part in a TV prank.

About 10 suspects have been identified by Malaysia as being involved in the killing.

Among them are a senior official at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and a staff member of the state airline.