Koeman: Wayne Rooney Is Welcome At Everton

Everton Manager, Ronald Koeman, has opened the door for Wayne Rooney to return to Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Jose Mourinho.

Despite confirming his intention to stay at Old Trafford, his long-term future remains in doubt.

Koeman, however, said he is ready to make a move in the summer should he become available and interested.

He is convinced Rooney can still play at the highest level for two or three years and believes the Manchester United skipper would make Everton a stronger side if he joins the club.