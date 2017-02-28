Koeman: Wayne Rooney Is Welcome At Everton

Channels Television
Updated February 28, 2017

Wayne Rooney, Everton, Ronald KoemanEverton Manager, Ronald Koeman, has opened the door for Wayne Rooney to return to Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Jose Mourinho.

Despite confirming his intention to stay at Old Trafford, his long-term future remains in doubt.

Koeman, however, said he is ready to make a move in the summer should he become available and interested.

He is convinced Rooney can still play at the highest level for two or three years and believes the Manchester United skipper would make Everton a stronger side if he joins the club.


More on Sports

FCBarcelona Officially Lauches Soccer Academy In Lagos

FIFA Confident St. Petersburg Pitch Will Be Ready

Dalung To Meet NFF Over CAF Elections

Manchester United Beat Southampton To Claim League Cup

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV