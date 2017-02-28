NDLEA Parades 14 Drug Suspects In Kogi

The Kogi state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested some suspected drug peddlers including a serving police inspector and a dismissed corporal in the Nigerian Army.

The suspects were said to have been nabbed with over 1,083.6 kilograms of cannabis.

While parading them before journalists at the command headquarter in Lokoja, the state capital, the commander of the agency, Mohammed Idris, stated that they were all arrested at different locations in the state by a combined team of the task force.

The police inspector, Abali Zagi, who was said to be currently serving at the force headquarters in Abuja, explained that he goit involved in the business because he was tempted by the money involved.

The agency however says that the suspects would soon be charged to court upon conclusion of the on-going investigation.