Soludo, Utomi Others Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and President of the Lagos Business School, Professor Pat Utomi, are demanding the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Both men spoke on Tuesday at a media briefing in Abuja under the aegis of the Nzuko Umunna, a group of Igbo professionals.

They also condemned the alleged killing of IPOB members in the southeast and urged states where the alleged killings took place to set up a panel of inquiry in their various states.

The call for Kanu’s release followed a series of protests, including that of members of the IPOB in Southeast Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra leader was arrested in Lagos on 14 October, 2015 and has been held in prison since then, despite various court orders that ruled for his release.

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had declined to release the detainee on bail in his ruling in January 2016.

The court also denied bail to two other pro-Biafra agitators, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, who are facing trial with Kanu.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had also called for his release, based on the court rulings which granted him bail on three occasions.

The National Chairman of APGA, Mr Victor Oye, asked the government to obey the rule of law in the prosecution of the case.