South Africa’s Zuma Refutes Xenophobia Claims

South Africa’s President, Jacob Zuma, says the narrative that his country is xenophobic is incorrect.

President Zuma said this is because South Africa places quite high among those that welcome and allow foreign nationals to thrive.

He made the remark after a walk in the township of Soshanguve, as part of efforts to tackle crime hot spots in the country.

The President’s statement follows the recent attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West in South Africa.

The Nigerian community said they had reported the incident to the Nigeria Mission and South African Police.

Concerned Mamelodi residents consequently staged an anti-foreigners protest in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

The locals, during the march, presented a Memorandum of Grievances and Demands to the Departments of Labour and Home Affairs.

They expressed worry over criminal foreign nationals who they claimed were abusing the country’s hospitality.

However, the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Martins Cobham, spoke to Channels Television on how both countries are working together to calm the situation.

Ambassador Cobham urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and abstain from activities that may come in form of reprisal attacks.