Ugwuanyi Calls For Overhaul Of Electoral System, More Credibility

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has advocated an overhaul of Nigeria’s electoral system to foster greater credibility and consequently ensure good governance.

Speaking at the southeast public hearing on the review of Nigeria’s electoral system, Ugwuanyi suggested that the Justice Uwais report serves as a background to the present review.

“The reform we envisage will have to include overhaul of the electoral process and the proposed reform should help entrench culture of respect for the will of the people expressed through the ballot box.

“I believe that the recommendations of justice Uwais’ electoral reform should be adopted to serve as a background in appreciation of any reform measures.

“This exercise avails us the opportunity for a robust engagement on the recommendations of the committee as it affects the strengthening and protecting the autonomy of INEC from political interference,” Ugwuanyi said.

He also noted that the issue of pre-election litigation should be considered critically.

“Another issue of concern is the area of election litigation in the country. A situation where the pre-election litigation runs through the strata of courts in the country and even sub cedes after the winner of election has been sworn in is worrisome.

“The question therefore arises as to whether it would not be necessary to set a timeline for determining issues arising from party primaries and other pre-election matters just like post-election petitions.” he noted.

The committee chairman, Ken Nnamani, who told the gathering that the single objective of the public hearing is to see how electoral systems can be reformed to strengthen democracy, urged participants to discard every fear that the outcome of the reform would not be implemented.

“For those of you who are afraid that the outcomes of this hearing will not be implemented, be rest assured that if Mr President, who has been a victim of our electoral system for more than three times is on seat, he is most likely to implement the outcome of this hearing”.

He, however called on other citizens who could not make presentations to send email to the committee before the end of two weeks.