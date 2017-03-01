Alleged Raid On Peace Corp Officials Leaves Three Critically Injured

Officials of the Peace Corp of Nigeria have alleged that the Tuesday midnight raid on its headquarters by men of the Nigeria Police Force, has left three of their personnel critically injured.

The police were also said to have whisked away 47 others.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corp, Milicent Umaru, said the National Commandant and the 47 other officers were arrested at exactly 11:59 pm without a warrant of arrest and without providing any reason for the raid and subsequent arrest.

Efforts to get the Police authorities to confirm the arrest proved abortive as the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Anjugu Manzah, referred Channels Television’s crew to the Force Headquarters.

On getting there, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, was said to be in a meeting with the Inspector General of Police as at the time of filing this report.

The headquarters of the Peace Corp of Nigeria was commissioned on Tuesday by the Minister of Youth and Sports.