Ambode: We Are Set To Take Over National Stadium Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has indicated his government’s readiness to take over the management of the National Stadium in Surulere.

Mr Ambode made this known in Lagos on Wednesday during an inspection tour of the facility, in company of the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

The governor said his decision was necessitated by the dilapidated state of the 38,000 capacity stadium which used to be a cynosure of all eyes, stressing the need to give hope to the teeming sporting youth in Nigeria.

Mr Dalung also registered his displeasure over the condition of the facility, attributing it to poor management.

He called on the Lagos State government to ensure that persons of credibility and integrity were appointed for the management of the stadium when completed, so as to make it a pride of glory in the sporting world.

The minister further challenged the government to ensure that the renovation was completed in six months, just in time to host the country’s national teams.

The National Stadium, Lagos has been left to dilapidate since 2002 and is no longer a beehive of activities as it was in the past.

Disturbed by the condition of the facility, the Lagos State government is set to expedite actions that will ensure the stadium regains its lost glory in no distant time.