Edo Police Arrest 102 Suspected Cultists

The Edo state police command says it has arrested 102 persons in connection to cult related killings that has claimed two lives in Benin City, the state capital.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the state police headquarters, said 10 of the 102 suspects have admitted to being cultists, while the others are still undergoing interrogation.

The CP expressed his determination to bring secret cult related activities in the state to the barest minimum.