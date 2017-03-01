Moses Extends Chelsea Contract Until 2021

Nigerian forward, Victor Moses, has signed a new four-year contract at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but has now extended his stay until 2021.

He has been an important part of the Blues’ success in the ongoing season, having been converted by Antonio Conte into a right wing-back.

Moses has made 72 appearances for the blues, scoring 14 goals.

Chelsea are on course for the Premier League title, sitting at the top of the table with 10 points ahead trailing Tottenham who are on 53 points.