NBA Offers Free Services To 1000 IDPs In Borno

The Borno State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said it has offered free legal services and counselling to 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The State NBA Chairman, Babakura Kaka, stated this on Wednesday at the 2017 Legal Year celebration, during a court session at the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri.

Mr Kaka said that so far the NBA has treated and won 300 cases bordering on IDPs free of charge in courts.

He explained that the project, Legal Protection for IDPs, was designed to provide justice for all and ensure the people get the required justice.

“We are partnering with UNHCR to carry out humanitarian assistance to the IDPs by providing free legal services,” said the chairman.

Collective Duty

In his address, the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, urged members of the NBA to reflect on sad events that happened in the state and learn from the lessons.

“An exclusive society that pushes the weak to the extreme margins is always susceptible to hateful demagoguery.

“It is time for rolling up our sleeves, not rolling out drums. It is not over until it is over.

“It cannot be over until the several widowed wives regain their charming smiles.

“It wont be over for anyone until it is over for the thousands of orphaned children.

“Not until they all come to view the society without bitterness, if not with gratitude. It is our collective duty to ensure that.

Oneness Of Humanity

“We must particularly appreciate and extend our gratitude to the international community, state and non-state actors for their assistance in reaching this tipping point and continuing empathy and assistance in our rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“They have rekindled our confidence in oneness of humanity.

“We should be careful not to allow the activities of very few opportunists lead us to expressions that may earn us the tag ‘ingrates’.

“In addition, for us in the legal community, our task is cut out. We must redouble our efforts and ensure that justice is done to all,” Zannah said.