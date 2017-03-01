Nigeria Drawn In Group B For Beach Soccer World Cup

Updated March 1, 2017

Nigeria Drawn In Group B For Beach Soccer World CupNigeria’s beach soccer team have been drawn in group B of the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

The Beach Eagles will play European representatives Italy, Mexico from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the champions from the Asian Football Confederation.

This year’s event will be Nigeria’s fifth trip to the beach soccer world cup.

They reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 2007 and 2011.

Meanwhile, African champions, Senegal, are up against hosts Bahamas, Ecuador and Switzerland in group A.

The tournament is expected to kick off on April  27.


