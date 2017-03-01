Ogun Govt. Canvasses Incorporation Of Security Studies In Schools

The Ogun state government has called for the incorporation of security studies and intelligence gathering in the curriculum of schools in the state, to inculcate the habit of security consciousness in pupils even at their younger age.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota, made the call in Abeokuta, the state capital, while playing host to the Provost, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, College of Security Management, Mrs Rachael Awosusi.

She stated that the Corps would be a strong partner in promoting the new curriculum in the school with a view to broadening the horizon of the younger generation on security consciousness.

On her part, Mrs Awosusi said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise with the top management of the ministry and also see areas where they could work together, while assuring that the corps would continue to promote security and its consciousness among students in the state.

Mrs Mujota, further revealed that the ministry was already contemplating a training programme on intelligence gathering and information management for its staff in the college.

She also lauded the corps for providing security during the summer camp held in 2016, at Akin Ogunpoola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area.