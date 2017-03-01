Police Commence Investigation Into Mysterious Family Disappearance In France

The French police have opened a murder investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a family of four in Western France two weeks ago.

Officials , according to the BBC, say bloodstains found in the family’s house near the city of Nantes, matched the DNA of three of them.

There has been no activity in any of their bank accounts or mobile phones since they went missing.

Reports have suggested that the father once suffered from depression while his son had psychological problems.

The Troadec family were last seen on February 16.