Trump Promises ‘Renewal Of American Spirit’ In Speech To Congress

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has delivered his first speech to congress in what has been described as a softer and more statesman-like tone.

In his speech, the president said the U.S was witnessing a “renewal of the American spirit” and he spoke of a “new chapter of American greatness”.

According to the BBC, Mr Trump also condemned recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries and a shooting in Kansas that left an Indian man dead.

His prime-time address sought to bolster his low approval ratings after a rough start to his presidency.