Uwais: FG’s Social Intervention Scheme Underfunded

The Federal Government Social Intervention Scheme, targeted at reducing poverty and creating wealth, is currently underfunded.

This is according to the Special Assistant to the President on Social Protection, Mrs Maryam Uwais, while appealing to the authorities to do more.

Mrs Uwais was speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with members of the civil society organisation where she gave a brief on the Federal Government’s social security programme.

She said only 7.5 billion Naira out of the 500 billion Naira earmarked for the scheme was disbursed in 2016.

A representative of the organisation at the meeting, Clement Nwankwo, also decried the government’s approach to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.