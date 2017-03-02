Don Jazzy Won’t Change My Sound – Johnny Drille

Mavin Records’ latest signee, Johnny Drille, is beyond thrilled he is now a member of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty, more so because he gets to maintain control over his ‘alternative’ sound and musical direction.

The Don Jazzy led imprint, which welcomed its first alternative act on Tuesday, is packed full with pop artistes including Korede Bello and Reekado Banks.

Drille, who believes he has something special to bring to the Mavin table, said he has no worries.

“So far, so good. He’s been giving me a lot of control over what direction I will take and I’m really grateful for that”, he said, during an exclusive phone chat with Entertainment News, adding “he’s let me produce most of my songs”.

2017 is shaping up nicely for Drille who was once described as the future of the Nigerian music industry by respected musician Cobhams Asuquo.

“The good thing about being part of the family is we are all diverse. We are all different people of different gifts and different genres of music.

“Yes, most of us on the label are pop artistes but then, we all have special things that we offer,” said the new Mavin signee.

Don Jazzy and Drille got into talks shortly after the 26-year-old guitarist released a cover for ‘aww’ by Di’ja in 2017 and their relationship led to an official agreement in February 2017.

The SMD boss made the announcement via social media and it was well received by Drille’s fans and the music community.

Drille first came into public consciousness via the Project Fame competition in 2013 and has since won hundreds of fans over with songs like ‘my beautiful love’, ‘wait for me’ and ‘dear future wife’.