Enrique To Leave Barca By End Of Season

The FC Barcelona Coach, Luis Enrique, has confirmed that he would leave the Spanish La Liga champions at end of the season when his contract expires.

Enrique made the announcement at a news conference after Barcelona thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 at the Nou Camp, to keep up their bid for a third league title under the management of their former midfielder.

Barcelona won the treble in their first season under Enrique after he replaced Gerardo Martino in 2014 and followed it up with a double last season.

However, performances as much as results this season have led to increased speculation over his future.