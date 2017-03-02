Gov. Ahmed Warns Judiciary Against Corrupt Practices

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on members of the judiciary to stand against corruption and uphold the rule of law.

The governor who made this call at the swearing-in of a new grand Kadi of the Shariah Court, Hon. Muhammed Ola Abdulkadir, said that recent happenings on alleged corruption against some members of the judiciary, make the public question the integrity of the judiciary.

According to the governor, “Judges across the country should be bold, fearless, incorruptible, follow the principles of the constitution and promote democracy”.

He also noted that the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary are essential to promoting human rights and fostering development.

“Judiciary must be inclusive and promote social justice. – Ensuring equal treatment of all before the law goes a long way in building trust in the credibility of the judicial system,” Ahmed stressed.

Consequently, he stated that all citizens must have unrestricted and equal access to justice at all times.

Also, the rights of all must be protected regardless of gender, age or status, as justice helps society create organised human relations and forms the basis of strong institutions and good governance.