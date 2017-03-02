President Buhari Speaks With Moroccan King

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and his Moroccan counterpart, King Mohammed (VI), have resolved to work towards deepening relations between both countries.

In a telephone conversation initiated by King Mohammed (VI), the Moroccan King asked after the president’s health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

In a statement, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that both leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic Crude Oil Pipeline project.

The statement added that King Mohammed (VI) thanked President Buhari for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the African Union, while notifying the President of his country’s request to also join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Furthermore, the Moroccan king was said to have expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.