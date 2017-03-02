Rohr Calls Up Musa, Iheanacho, 23 Others For March Friendlies

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has listed Carl Ikeme, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho for this month’s friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London.

Also included are home–based goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Experienced Left Back, Elderson Echiejile and Watford Forward, Isaac Success were also called.

Germany–based forward, Noah Joel Bazee and Holland –based defender Tyronne Ebuehi, will join up with the squad for the first time, while youngster, Victor Osimhen returns.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)