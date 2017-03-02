Xenophobia Attacks: Obasanjo Lays Blame On SA Government

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says the current xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, is a result of the insincerity of the government of that country.

He made his position known in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos.

His statement follows the recent attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West.

The former president said the latest development in South Africa betrayed the struggle for the emancipation of the country against the apartheid regime.

He has therefore called on African heads of governments to ensure good governance for overall development of the continent.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement, described the attacks as an unnecessary setback.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s President, Jacob Zuma, says the narrative that his country is xenophobic is incorrect.

President Zuma said this is because South Africa is placed quite high among those that welcome and allow foreign nationals to thrive.

He made the remark after a walk in the township of Soshanguve, as part of efforts to tackle crime hot spots in the country.