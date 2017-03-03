Chevening Scholars Commit To National Development

Nigerian scholars who have benefited from the Chevening scholarship awarded by the United Kingdom, have reaffirmed their resolve to deploy their resources towards the development of the nation.

Members of the Alumni Association of Chevening Scholars at an extra ordinary general meeting in Abuja, expressed concerns about the state of the nation, saying there is an urgent need for Nigerians to rally round the government.

Co-host of the meeting, Mr John Momoh, believes that the time has come for Nigerians to come together despite individual differences.

“It is time for us to get together and try and see how we can synch our differences and see how we can move the association forward and by extension, how we can contribute positively to Nigeria.”

Another Chevening schorlar, proposed that the association comes up with a Code of Conduct, which can be incorporated into the constitution document that would guide members of the association in moving forward.

Some beneficiaries of the chevening scholarship who shared their opinion of the association, said the essence of the programme is to expose students to the best of international education so that when they return, they can harness their wealth of educational experience and apply it to developmental efforts in the home country.

They therefore came to the conclusion that to foster sustainable development in the country, they would have to dissect different aspects of development issues and break into smaller committees and see that necessary assistance is provided.