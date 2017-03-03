Court Frees 35 Biafra Agitators In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Judiciary complex in Port Harcourt was full of jubilation as 35 pro-Biafra agitators were discharged.

The agitators were arrested by the Police on January 20, during a rally in solidarity for the inauguration of the U.S. President, Donald Trump.

They were charged by the Police on two counts bordering on conspiracy to commit treason and treasonable felony.

The Chief Magistrate, Andrew Jaja, freed the suspects for what he described as lack of diligent prosecution by the Police.

In his ruling on Friday, Justice Jaja held that neither the Attorney-General nor the Commissioner of Police showed up in court within the 20-day period as stipulated by law, to file the necessary court processes to show proof why the agitators should continue to be held in prison custody for the offences for which they were charged.