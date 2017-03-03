EFCC Raids Mukhtar In-Law’s House In Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered jewellries worth millions of Naira from a house allegedly belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi.

Mr Danagundi is a brother in-law to the former National Security Adviser (NSA) to late President Umar Yar’Adua, Major General Abdullahi Mukhtar (rtd).

The items were said to have been found in a fireproof safe allegedly hidden in Danagundi’s house situated at number 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano municipal in Kano State, northwest Nigeria.

Sources close to the anti-graft agency told Channels Television correspondent that about 50 documents in respect of landed properties, bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.

“This discovery was sequel to an intelligence gathered from a whistleblower who tipped the Kano Zonal Office of the commission, alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currency were hidden in the premises.

“During the siting operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, one Danagundi were arrested and brought to the commission’s Kano Zonal Office where their statements were taken under caution.

“In the course of investigation, we discovered that it was the General’s wife who brought the safe to her brother’s house for safe keeping and that her brother has no connection with what is in the safe.

“On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was open and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches, including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found.

“The jewelleries found include 55 wristwatches out of which three are gold, 37 gold jewelleries weighing 1,907.9g of 21 Karat and 671.3g of 18 Karat, and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found,” a source revealed.

Consequently, all the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody assisting the investigation.