Fernando Torres In Stable Condition, Discharged From Hospital

Atletico Madrid Striker Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after having tests on the head injury he suffered in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

The 32-year-old spent the night in the hospital after falling heavily in an aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos.

Atletico confirmed scans showed he has “no traumatic alterations or injuries” and will need to rest for 48 hours.

The club finished the game with 10 men, having used all three substitutes.