FG Redeploys Federal Permanent Secretaries

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the redeployment of some Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The redeployment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Shehu Ahmed, has been posted to Environment.

The Permanent Secretary of Environment, Dr. Bukar Hassan, was also redeployed to Agriculture and Rural Development.

The statement further directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, March 10.