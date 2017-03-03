Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc In Ado Ekiti

A heavy downpour has wreaked havoc and destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Adebayo and Oke- Oriomi areas of Ado Ekiti.

Some of the victims told Channels Television that the rain started around 3:00PM and ended at about 5:30PM on Friday, with a heavy storm pulling off roofs from buildings while some electric poles and vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged.

The most affected area was Isato Street located along the old Governor’s Office, where the incident left the occupants of the affected houses homeless.

The residents, who said the heavy shower was the first major downpour in the state in 2017, counted there loses and called on the Ekiti State Government to come to their rescue.

“We are calling on the State Government to come to our aid, our roofs have been removed and we don’t have any other place to put our head.

“Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) should please look into the area of maintenance of their facilities; some of the electric poles are half broken and due for replacement but nothing is done,” a resident said.

No life was lost so far while BEDC has been asked to urgently disconnect the wires from the poles.

