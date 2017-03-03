Man Arrested For Raping 13-year Old Girl

A 56-year-old man identified as ‘Old Soldier’, has been arrested by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command for allegedly engaging in the serial rape of a 13-year-old teenager.

Two others who knew about the matter, but were trying to cover up for the suspect and prevent the crime from being reported to the Akenfa Divisional Police Station, were also nabbed along with him.

According to some witnesses, old soldier had unlawful and repeated carnal knowledge of the young girl, along the Akenfa area of Yenagoa Local Government council of the state, where he is said to reside.

The suspect, now in police custody, told the police that the teenager was betrothed to him by the parents of the girl, saying he had not committed any offence.

Two organisations handling the case, the Girl Child Advocacy Group Operation Rescue and the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), told journalists in Yenagoa that the victim, Miss Idesimi James, from Okoloba area of the state, was heard screaming occasionally from the house of the suspected rapist; a situation the state Coordinator of Operation Rescue, Elizabeth Egbe, described as shocking.

It was also learnt that the suspect had earlier told his landlord that the little girl was his daughter when she was first brought to live with him.

“The landlord of the suspect, heard the 13-year-old girl screaming and peeped to inquire what was happening and discovered that the man was having sexual intercourse with a child he claimed was put in his custody as a daughter.

“On the second occasion that he heard the scream again, he drew the attention of the neighbors and the suspect was arrested in the act,” she said.

Egbe added that the members of the two advocacy groups were thereafter called in to rescue the child, noting that they are now currently handling the matter.

Speaking on the development, the Chairperson of FIDA, Dise Ogbise-Erhisere, has now assured the public that her organisation would ensure that the suspect is charged to court promptly for prosecution.