Britain’s Andy Murray outclassed Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 to reach his second Dubai Championships final.

The world number one, who was involved in a 31-minute tie-break in his quarter-final, struggled in the first set against seventh seed Pouille.

The pair broke each other twice before Murray took the set after 68 minutes with his third break.

The final set was a one-sided affair as Murray set up a meeting with Fernando Verdasco in Friday’s final.