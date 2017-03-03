Obiano Commissions Orumba Electricity Project

The Anambra State Governor, Willie obiano, has commissioned the Orumba electricity project.

Over 30 communities in Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra state and other neighboring communities in Abia state are to benefit from the 10 megawatts electrification project by the Anambra state government.

Governor Willie Obiano expressed appreciation to both the Enugu state government and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EEDC), for the public-private partnership initiative.

According to him, most of the residents have not had electricity supply in the last 11 years but with the new development, they should expect to have at least 18 hours of power supply per day.

The Director of Operations, EEDC, commended the governor for the initiative.

Most of the residents expressed profound joy over the commissioning, as it was disclosed that the projects would cover over 47 kilometers from Oji River to Orumba and it is a dedicated feeder line that is exclusive to the three communities.

Obinao, however challenged the citizens to take ownership and safeguard the installation.