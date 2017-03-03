Osinbajo Visits Kaduna Airport, Inspects Facilities

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has paid a visit to the Kaduna International Airport to inspect the progress of its renovation, ahead of the March 8, 2017 closure of the Abuja International Airport.

The Acting President, upon arrival was received by the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and other top government functionaries.

He was accompanied on the tour by the Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed, Transport, Chibuike Amaechi and Minister of state aviation, Hadi Sirika .

Osinbajo was later conducted round the airport by the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The facilities inspected by the Acting President include the the conveyor belt, runway, new departure and arrival section, screening machines and the new VIP lounge, which is under construction as well as the Rigasa railway.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the inspection, Professor Osinbajo expressed delight over the progress of work at the airport by the contractors handling the project.

He asked the contractors to speed up the remaining work, ahead of the March 8, 2017 flight diversion to the Kaduna airport following the closure of Abuja International Airport for repair within the same period.

Furthermore, he announced that some foreign airlines have equally agreed to divert their flights to the Kaduna Airport during the period, contrary to earlier concerns that were expressed by international flights about the safety of Kaduna.

He assured them that the temporary closure of the Abuja Airprort is to ensure safety of passengers.

While in Kaduna, the Acting President would also be meeting with traditional rulers, Miyetti Allah and CAN leaders over the crisis in the southern part of the state.