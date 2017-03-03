Osinbajo Visits Uyo, Assures Residents Of Sustainable Development

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the people of the Niger Delta that the Federal Government is determined to address the issue of neglect and under-development in the region.

Professor Osinbajo made the comments during a town hall meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, as part of his tour of the region.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to confronting the challenges in the area, and promised to establish a technology hub, among other things.

The state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was happy to host the Acting President, however appealed that the Federal Government should stop playing what he termed as “lip service”, especially on the issue of amnesty and reintegration.

This visit is in continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and oil producing communities in a bid to find a workable template to ensure development of the oil rich region, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of the states.