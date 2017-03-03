President Trump Defends ‘Under-Fire’ Jeff Sessions

As pressure mounts on the U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions to resign, President Donald Trump has defended him, saying he is “an honest man”.

Mr Sessions is under fire for having denied at his confirmation hearing that he had contact with Russian officials.

President Trump, however, said Mr Sessions “could have stated his response more accurately but it was clearly not intentional”, and accused democrats of a “witch hunt”.

Mr Sessions also rescued himself from an FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

He said he had spoken with the Russian Ambassador as a U.S. Senator and not as Mr Trump’s “surrogate”.

Meanwhile, the democrats maintained their attacks on Mr Sessions, saying his explanation regarding his contacts with the Russian Ambassador in 2016 were “simply not credible”.