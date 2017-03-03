Tshisekedi Succeeds Father As Congo Opposition Leader

Felix Tshisekedi has been named leader of the opposition coalition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following in the footsteps of his father, Etienne.

It appears not every member of the opposition is happy with the choice of the younger Tshisekedi as leader.

Following the 53-year-old’s emergence, some opposition members publicly criticised his lack of senior political experience.

With his appointment, he is more likely to be made Prime Minister in a power-sharing government, a post due to be held by an opposition figure under the terms of the deal.

Etienne’s party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDSP) is yet to announce a new leader, although it is part of the alliance now led by his son.

Senior Tshisekedi died earlier in 2017 in Belgium, but his body is yet to be flown back to Kinshasa.