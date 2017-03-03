Wike Inspects Key Projects Ahead Of Rivers State Jubilee Celebrations

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, alongside some members and leaders of the Rivers State House of Assembly, have embarked on the inspection of key projects in the state.

This is in readiness for the state’s jubilee celebrations set to hold in May.

While on the inspection tour, the governor described the ongoing work as people-centred projects.

The legislators on the other hand, have expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far.

Some areas visited include the Bonny Jetty, Woji-Akpajo bridge, landscaping architecture at the Airforce overhead bridge, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre.