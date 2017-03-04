Bafana Bafana Postpone Appointment Of New Coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has postponed the naming of new Bafana Bafana coach until next week.

The football body was expected to announce the new coach on Friday, but wanted the newly appointed coach present at the press conference.

SAFA has been in the hunt for a new coach since Shakes Mashaba was relieved of his duties.

Former England coach, Roy Hodgson; Morocco’s coach, Herve Renard and former Manchester United manager, carlos queiroz, are top contenders for the vacant post.

Bafana Bafana will commence qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in June.