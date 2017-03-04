Bauchi Security: Police Rescue Hostages From Kidnappers Den

The Bauchi state police command says it has rescued 21 hostages among whom were 12 women from kidnappers operating in Basirka/Balmo Forest of Darazo local government area of the state.

Commissioner Of Police, Bauchi State Command, Zaki Ahmed, while briefing journalists on the activities of the command, also confirmed the arrest of over 130 suspects including kidnappers, armed robbery suspects and other suspects for various offences, as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

The command has attributed its achievement in fighting crime in the state to the cooperation of members of the public and the synergy between the police and other security agencies.

Some of the arrested suspects admitted to participating in the crime even as investigation on the matter continues.

While some have been charged to court, others are under investigation and have been providing useful information to police detectives on their roles in the nefarious activities.