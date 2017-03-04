Buhari Speaks With African Union Chairperson

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, has received a call from the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea, to wish him good health and speedy recovery.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, explained that President Conde made the call on behalf of the leaders of member countries of the AU.

Mr Conde then assured President Buhari that all African leaders stand with him in prayers especially at a time like this.

On his part, Buhari thanked Conde for the call and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th ordinary summit of the union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.

President Buhari expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.


