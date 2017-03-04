Governor Ortom Urges Indigenes To Be Law-Abiding, Seeks Peace

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appealed to citizens to go about their businesses with respect for the rule of law and due process.

He gave the advice while speaking in Gboko area of the state at the coronation ceremony of Professor James Ayatse as the 5th Tor Tiv and paramount ruler of Tiv kingdom worldwide.

Ortom also told the paramount ruler to work hand in hand with the people to ensure that peace is restored to the state.

The J.S Tarka stadium in Gboko, was filled to capacity with guests as well as dignitaries such as Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Vice President of Nigeria Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, traditional rulers, among others.

The Tor Tiv expressed that his tenure would witness an open door policy.

It is therefore expected that with his new leadership, the Tiv kingdom, should be looking forward to a new era of development.