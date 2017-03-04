Obiano Inaugurates Committee On Onitsha Fire Disaster

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has inaugurated a committee that would look into the February 15 Petrol tanker fire disaster that destroyed property worth millions of Naira at DMGS Roundabout Onitsha.

The committee would be headed by the the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA).

It is expected to find the immediate and remote causes, gather data on losses incurred and map out modalities to assuage affected persons as well as make recommendations on precautionary measures.

Inaugurating the committee at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, the governor charged its members to hasten their work and see that the affected persons receive the necessary help immediately.

Furthermore, the governor directed the Commissioner for Public Utilities to commence the process of hiring 100 youths to make up for the short fall in manpower in the state Fire Service.

This would be in addition to the state’s procurement of three state of the art fire trucks, to complement the existing 12 trucks to be able to combat fire challenges effectively.