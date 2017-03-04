One Feared Dead As Kano-Bound Train Derails In Osogbo

One person has been feared dead as a Lagos train en route Kano, derailed on Saturday morning in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The corpse was found on the rail track few metres away from the scene of the accident.

The accident also led to the destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.

According to an eye witness account, the mishap occurred at about 1:30 am, close to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Osogbo terminal.

Meanwhile, some hoodlums had purportedly taken advantage of the accident to cart away the remaining goods left in the coaches.

Channels television also gathered that the Cargo part of the train missed the track, while other coaches conveying passengers continued the journey.

Meanwhile, men of the Engineering Department of the railway corporation at the Osogbo terminus, have since evacuated the coaches on the road to allow free flow of vehicular movement.

The case has since been reported to the police and evacuation of the corpse is expected to take place soon.