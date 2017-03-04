OSUSTECH Labour Unions Suspend Industrial Action

Labour unions in the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), have announced the suspension of their six-week-old strike as the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sunday Ogunduyile assumes duty.

The unions which had directed their members to return to work include the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

They conveyed the suspension of the strike in a communiqué jointly signed by their leaders after a Joint Action Congress meeting.

The communiqué was signed by Peter Akindehinde for NASU, Temola Temisan for SSANU and Bobola Bamigbola for NAAT.

In the communiqué, the unions directed all staff of the institution to resume duties on Monday, March 6, 2017.

“Sequel to the strike embarked upon by the unions on January 25 to press home our demands, we hereby suspend the strike as staff and students are directed to resume on Monday.

“This is because some of our demands were met and to honour the new governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu and the new VC, Prof. Ogunduyile,” the communiqué stated.

The unions began an indefinite strike to press for the resignation of the former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adegoke Adegbite.

They had also demanded adequate funding, urgent facelift of the institution and appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.