Sikiru Olatunbosun Bags ‘CNN Goal of the Week’ Prize

MFM FC Striker, Sikiru Olatunbosun, has won the CNN Football Goal of the Week award.

Olatunbosun defeated Radja Nainggolan of Roma, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to clinch the honour.

The Nigerian was the overwhelming winner with 82% of the total votes.

This is the first time that a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player will be nominated for, and win the weekly CNN football prize.

Olatunbosun was nominated for his long-range screamer against Rangers on January 24 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.