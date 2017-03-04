Yobe Set To Accommodate ASCON Northeast Headquarters

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has inspected the final phase of the construction work on the northeast office of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital.

ASCON had recently selected Damaturu, to be the headquarters of the institution, as part of its expansion strategy to meet its objectives.

While showing the governor round, the Head of Service, Dauda Yahaya, informed him that classes, halls and offices have been equipped with slit projectors, seats, and tables among other facilities ready for the takeoff of the school.

The governor thanked ASCON for choosing Yobe as its headquarters in the northeast, saying his administration would provide lecture halls, accommodation among other needs of the institute.

He, however made observations that the available structures were not good enough and directed the head of service to outline the necessary things and forward them to his office for immediate approval.

“I have inspected the building but I am not satisfied with the materials therein and I want to request that the head of service employs cleaners and gardeners to ensure the cleanliness of the institution is adequately maintained,” he said.

He then directed the Head of Service to write out the requirements of the school and forward them to his office for immediate approval.

The ASCON headquarters in the north east will coordinate activities of the northeast states bringing its services closer to the zone.

The ground floor of the edifice will accommodate the state council for arts and culture, while the next floor will be occupied by ASCON.