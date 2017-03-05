Bellew Defeats Haye With 11th-round Stoppage

WBC cruiserweight champion, Tony Bellew, produced a superb upset to stop bitter rival David Haye in their heavyweight clash at London’s O2 Arena.

The 34-year-old pounced when Haye suffered what turned out to be an Achilles injury in the sixth round to score a knockdown.

Haye, who had his right ankle strapped, carried on as bravely as he could for the rest of the fight, but was unable to move freely as Bellew seized the momentum.

Consequently in the 11th-round, a second knockdown saw the former heavyweight champion tangled in the ropes while his corner threw in the towel.