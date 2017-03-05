NPFL: Rivers United, MFM FC Defeat Opponents

It was a delightful match for Rivers United as they defeated defending champions Enugu Rangers on Sunday evening.

The Nigerian south-south team, who finished second last season, beat their visitors 1-0 to clinch their third win of the season.

Elsewhere, MFM FC thrashed Remo 1-0 while Akwa United beat El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Sunshine Stars also defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0, just as the clash between ABS FC and Katsina United ended in same score line.

Also, Lobi Stars beat visiting Gombe United 1-0; Niger defeated Nasarawa 2-0 while Kano Pillars recorded the biggest feat with a 3-1 win against Enyimba International.

Meanwhile, the game between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Abia Warriors ended 2-2 while Shooting Stars held league leaders Plateau United to a 1-1 draw.