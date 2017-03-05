Police Begin Arrest Of Zenith Bank Robbery Suspects In Imo

The Imo State Police Command says it has begun the arrest of suspects involved in the Zenith Bank robbery along Wetheral Road in Owerri, the state’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, stated this during a news conference at the headquarters of the Police Command in the Imo State capital, southeast Nigeria.

He said the command is making progress in arresting other prime suspects involved in the operation which happened on February 22, adding that they would be apprehended in no distant time.

Mr Lakanu paraded about 50 suspected criminals allegedly involved in kidnapping, murder, cultism, fraud, child trafficking and car snatching among others.

He disclosed that the command has successfully arrested the suspected murderer of an American veteran solider, Oscar Okebata, who was robbed and murdered on January 12.

The Police Commissioner reiterated the resolve of the command to ensure a well-policed Imo State.

“While it is an illusion to completely wish away crime in any society, it is our resolve to ensure a better, well-policed and secured state.

“Our renewed strategy of proactive policing has recorded successful results, leading to the arrest of over 50 suspects involved in various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, child stealing and trafficking, murder, fraud and PHCN vandals.

“The command has begun the arrest of suspects involved in the Zenith Bank robbery of Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017 and details will be made known at the appropriate time.

“Again, we have recorded a breakthrough in the case of robbery and murder of one Oscar Okebata, an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered on the 12th of January 2017,” Mr Lakanu said.